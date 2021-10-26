NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins To OKC Thunder For Derrick Favors, Kenrich Williams & Draft Picks In Proposed Trade

Basketball
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Andrew_Wiggins_2014.jpg

JB Baruelo

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors have been swirling around Andrew Wiggins and his future with the Golden State Warriors. Though Wiggins finally got vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be able to play for the Warriors in the 2021-22 NBA season, his name still continues to surface in various trade speculations.

In the past months, Wiggins has already been linked to several title contenders that need additional star power on their roster and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.

Andrew Wiggins To OKC Thunder

Wikimedia Commons

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in trading for Wiggins before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Thunder to acquire Wiggins from the Warriors this season.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Thunder would be sending a package that includes Derrick Favors, Kenrich Williams, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2022 second-round pick to the Warriors in exchange for Wiggins.

Wiggins With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander In OKC

Wikimedia Commons

Wiggins would be an intriguing addition to a young, rebuilding team like the Thunder. At 26, Wiggins still fits the timeline of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is currently considered the face of the Thunder's franchise. With his experience playing with Stephen Curry in Golden State, the former No. 1 pick wouldn't have a hard time building chemistry with a superstar point guard like SGA in OKC.

Pairing Wiggins with Gilgeous-Alexander won't make the Thunder an instant title contender, but it would give them a realistic chance of making a huge noise in the Western Conference this season.

Andrew Wiggins Boosts Thunder's Offense

Wikimedia

The potential arrival of Wiggins in Oklahoma City is expected to boost the Thunder's offense. He would give them a very reliable scoring option next to Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as a decent rebounder, on-court facilitator, wing defender, and floor-spacer.

This season, he is averaging 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. His numbers are expected to further improve once he starts playing for a team that could give him more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Warriors?

Bringing Favors to Golden State would make sense for the Warriors, especially now that James Wiseman is still recovering from an injury. Favors may no longer be in his prime, but he still has some gas left in his tank. While Wiseman is recovering from an injury, Favors could serve as the Warriors' temporary starting center, giving them a veteran big man who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc.

However, despite what he could contribute on the floor, it remains a big question mark if the Warriors would be willing to trade Wiggins for Favors, Williams, and future draft asses. As of now, the Warriors are only expected to move Wiggins if they would be receiving an All-Star caliber player in return.

Read Next

Basketball

BBB Sneaker War With LaMelo Ball: Puma vs LiAngelo Ball's $900 Shoe

by JB Baruelo |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Explores The Desert In Plunging Bodysuit

Celebrities

Lourdes Leon Flaunts Chest Tattoos While Wearing Only Pink Nails

Celebrities

Lauren Alaina Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Denim Jumpsuit

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Enjoys Weekend Hike In Figure-Hugging Spandex

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Celebrates Flower Power In See-Through Shorts

Celebrities

Skai Jackson Stuns In Futuristic Bodycon Minidress On Streets

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.