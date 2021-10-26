NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins To OKC Thunder For Derrick Favors, Kenrich Williams & Draft Picks In Proposed Trade

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors have been swirling around Andrew Wiggins and his future with the Golden State Warriors. Though Wiggins finally got vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be able to play for the Warriors in the 2021-22 NBA season, his name still continues to surface in various trade speculations.

In the past months, Wiggins has already been linked to several title contenders that need additional star power on their roster and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.