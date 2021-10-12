NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Get Ben Simmons For Four Players & Six Draft Picks

Days before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons remains one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. Despite strong efforts from the Sixers to convince him to stay, the former No. 1 pick is determined to leave the City of Brotherly love and start a new journey somewhere else.

In the past months, Simmons has already been linked to numerous teams that are in dire need of additional star power to boost their chance of winnning the NBA championship title this season.