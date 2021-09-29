Trending Stories
News

Gabby Petito Update: Dog The Bounty Hunter Receives Tip On Brian Laundrie, Parents

Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

TV

Shameless, Season 11 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Land Karl-Anthony Towns For Five Players & Two First-Rounders

Celebrities

Lauren Alaina Stuns In Sheer Corset For New Music Release

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Seth Curry & Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Warriors In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster

Shannon Sharpe Makes Fun Of Jalen Hurts & Eagles On Twitter In Blowout Loss To Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts, prepares to throw a pass
Wikimedia
Football
JB Baruelo

Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports 1 was one of the prominent sports personalities on Twitter who watched the much-awaited matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL season. The Cowboys and the Eagles are considered the biggest rivals in the NFC East and have been ranked No. 1 overall in the NFL in 1992 and 2014.

Unfortunately, their previous game failed to live up to the hype as the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles suffered a blowout loss at the hands of the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys.

Shannon Sharpe Criticizes Jalen Hurts

Close up of Shannon Sharpe's face.
Wikimedia

While watching the game between the Eagles and the Cowboys on Monday Night Football, Sharpe offered some harsh words to Hurts and the Eagles on Twitter. For Cowboys fans, Sharpe said that Hurts was playing great since his performance helped Dallas get an easy victory over the Eagles.

Hurts has struggled from start to finish in their highly-anticipated matchup against the Cowboys. The second-year quarterback admitted to having a bad night and took all the blame for their blowout loss to the Cowboys.

Shannon Sharpe Says Jalen Hurts Is Worse Than Carson Wentz

Jalen Hurts trying to execute the play
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:WAS_at_PHI_Jan_2021_SEA_6940_(50805323311).jpg

In another Twitter post, Sharpe extended his criticism of Hurts by comparing him to the Eagles former starting quarterback. With the way he played against the Cowboys, Sharpe said that Hurts "doesn’t look any better than their last one," referring to Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz served as the Eagles' starting quarterback from the time he was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 up to the 2020 NFL season. When Wentz left, the Eagles were linked to several starting-caliber quarterbacks who were rumored to be available on the trade market. However, the Eagles ended up promoting Hurts to fill Wentz' spot.

Jalen Hurts Ready To Move On From Disappointing Loss

Shutterstock | 64736

Hurts, who completed 25 of 39 passes for 326 yards, throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions, was well aware of the criticisms that he received because of his poor performance against the Cowboys. However, instead of being down, the 23-year-old quarterback promised to learn from his mistakes and move on from their disappointing loss.

"You take you a deuce, you don’t sit there and look at it," Hurts said, as quoted by Yahoo Sports. "You flush it and move on. We gonna flush it and move on."

Eagles Players Throw Support To Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback throws a pass.
Wikimedia

Meanwhile, despite being aware of the mistakes he committed against the Cowboys, Eagles veteran center Jason Kelce said that he and his teammates wouldn't let Hurts shoulder all the blame for their recent loss.

"Obviously we all know that's not true. Whenever you get beat like that, it's everybody. Losses like that don't happen just because of one guy," Kelce said, via NFL.com. "But that is the way you would expect Jalen Hurts to feel. Bottom line is the leaders that are really good players ultimately feel that they completely control the situation."

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Called Himself 'Best Decision' Patriots Have Ever Made

September 29, 2021

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

September 29, 2021

Salma Hayek Stuns In Windy Beach Selfie With Billionaire Husband

September 29, 2021

Alexandra Breckenridge Was On This Hit TV Show Before 'Virgin River'

September 29, 2021

Demi Rose Snacks On An Apple In Sheer Underwear

September 29, 2021

Lauren Alaina Dating History: Scotty McCreery And Others She's Been Linked To

September 29, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.