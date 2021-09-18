Murdaugh Family: Was Buster Involved In Stephen Smith's Death?

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh turned himself in to Hampton County police on Thursday morning.

Murdaugh -- whose wife and son Paul were killed in June -- was shot in the head earlier this month, but survived. After initially blaming the murder on an unidentified man, he admitted to participating in a conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Murdaugh family, it seems.

Alex Murdaugh's other son Buster was interviewed after the killing of 19-year-old Stephen Smith in 2015, but no charges were made against him.

Was he involved in Smith's death?