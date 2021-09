Lala Kent is getting told there's no way she just had a baby as a glamorous and bikini-clad photo of her gains attention. The Vanderpump Rules star, who welcomed baby Ocean in March, is fresh from an Instagram update showing her enviable snap-back body, and it was quite the slew of compliments for Lala as fans took to the comments section.

Posting in oversized Gucci shades as she chilled in the sun, Lala had her "body ody" moment - check it out below.