5 Tips To Beat A Sedentary Lifestyle

If you're stuck behind a desk all day, you might be worried about the negative impact of sedentarism on your general health and wellbeing.

It doesn't help matters at all that sitting for longer than four hours a day can substantially drive up the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other obesity-related conditions. In fact, from a cardiovascular standpoint, sitting and inactivity were found to be even worse than smoking by this 2010 study.

Luckily, there are things you can do to fix a sedentary lifestyle. Even people working more active jobs who struggle to find workout motivation can benefit from these simple life hacks that will get you moving and help you stay healthy.