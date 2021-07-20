'Bachelor In Paradise' Stars Who Are Still Together

Bachelor in Paradise isn't exactly a sure thing when it comes to finding love, but it also has seen plenty of success.

Although Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who got married and welcomed two children, recently split, as did Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty, who made history as the series' first same-sex couple, six couples over six seasons have made it work.

According to Pure Wow, one of those couples is Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates.

As the outlet explained, the couple struck up a romance on season four and two years later, Gottschalk proposed. Then, on April 16 of this year, they wed.