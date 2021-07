Matt Damon may be one of the most successful actors of his time but at home, he's just "dad."

During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning on July 18, 50-year-old Damon, whose career stems back to the 1980s, when he scored roles in Mystic Pizza and Field of Dreams, admitted that when it comes to his Oscar winning Good Will Hunting, his 15-year-old daughter, Isabella, has no interest in seeing the film.

“You know, my 15-year-old refuses to see it,” Damon said amid the interview, via Page Six.