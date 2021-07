Scroll for photos. Iggy, who can easily make a headline for her burger appetite and actually gets her Australian candy shipped to her door, revealed her weight loss as she reached out to other new mothers. The "Sip It" hit-maker wrote:

“Any other moms who can’t stop dropping weight after having a baby? (Not a brag, genuinely wanna hear if you had this happen)."

Iggy continued: “I don’t try/want to lose weight but it’s literally just shedding off me, is it hormonal? Should I be concerned? 20lbs lighter than pre baby and counting.”