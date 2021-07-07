Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Short Shorts For Exciting Life Announcement

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley's Son Speaks After Losing $248 Million Inheritance

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Kemba Walker In Proposed 3-Way Trade With OKC & GSW

TV

The Real Reason 'Manifest' Was Cancelled

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Daughter Stuns In Beachy Sundress With Baby News

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Acquire Myles Turner In Suggested Three-Way Deal Involving Pacers & Spurs

Jennifer Aniston Calls 'Friends' Celeb Guest Star 'Sh-t'

Jennifer Aniston smiles close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jennifer Aniston has been spilling the tea on one of the celebrity guests on Friends - seemingly, not one the 52-year-old is a fan of. The sitcom star, fresh from celebrating Fourth of July with her on-screen co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, remains a talking point for the May-aired Friends reunion special, with buzz around it bringing interviews galore. Speaking on SiriusXM and to Howard Stern shortly after the HBO Max special aired, Jen revealed one celeb guest star she called "sh-t." Check it out below.

Major Celeb Guest Presence

Friends stars on set
Gettyimages | Getty Images

Scroll for photos. Friends, which aired on NBC from 1994-2004 and put Aniston and her five co-stars on the map, quickly became known for its celebrity guest presence.

The NYC-set series, starring Cox, Kudrow, plus David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, welcomed the likes of Aniston's then-husband Brad Pitt, The Simpsons face Hank Azaria, and Hollywood heavyweight Danny DeVito as guests, also featuring stars including a young Gabrielle Union, superstar Julia Roberts, and Aniston's The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon.

Jen Calls One 'Just Sh-t'

Jennifer Aniston car selfie with a mug
JenniferAniston/Instagram

According to Jen, one celebrity guest was "just sh-t" from start to finish during their time on Friends.

"I remember when we were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh. And this person would be like, 'Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny,'" she told Howard, adding that the guest had a major "attitude" issue.

"It was just like, 'What are you doing here?' Your attitude, this is not what we're all about."

Who Is It?

Aniston, who called the set a "wonderful" and "warm place to be," was all: "You're coming into our home and just sh-t on it." Per Digital Spy, the Vital Proteins face didn't take it any further - listeners sadly didn't find out to whom Aniston was referring.

The possible offender could, alongside the above-mentioned list of names, also have referred to Alec Baldwin, Isabella Rossellini, Susan Sarandon or Denise Richards - Winona Ryder, Ben Stiller, or Anna Faris add to the long list of potential others. More photos below.

Names Her Favorite Guest Star

Jennifer Aniston backstage with Brad Pitt
Gettyimages | Vivien Killilea

Following the airing, Aniston did name-drop a celebrity guest, this time as one of her favorites. The twice-married star called Fight Club actor and ex Brad Pitt one of her most-cherished celebrity guest faces, stating: "Mr.Pitt was wonderful. He was fantastic."

"Love that Jennifer Aniston brought up Brad Pitt's name in the interview not Courtney or Lisa or the interviewer. She said he was fantastic in Friends," one fan quickly wrote. Jennifer and Brad were married from 2000-2005. Both remarried, although Aniston and Justin Theroux aren't together anymore - and neither are Brad and actress Angelina Jolie.

Latest Headlines

Carrie Underwood Stretches In Spandex With Exciting News

July 7, 2021

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Lakers, Kyle Lowry To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Deal Involving Raptors

July 7, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley's Son Speaks After Losing $248 Million Inheritance

July 7, 2021

Emily Simpson Reacts To 'RHOC' Cast Shakeup, Heather Dubrow's Return

July 7, 2021

The Truth About Aromatherapy & Pain Relief

July 7, 2021

Scarlett Johansson's 'Secret' Pregnancy Details Revealed

July 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.