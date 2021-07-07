Jennifer Aniston Calls 'Friends' Celeb Guest Star 'Sh-t'

Scroll for photos. Friends, which aired on NBC from 1994-2004 and put Aniston and her five co-stars on the map, quickly became known for its celebrity guest presence.

The NYC-set series, starring Cox, Kudrow, plus David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, welcomed the likes of Aniston's then-husband Brad Pitt, The Simpsons face Hank Azaria, and Hollywood heavyweight Danny DeVito as guests, also featuring stars including a young Gabrielle Union, superstar Julia Roberts, and Aniston's The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon.