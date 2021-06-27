Olivia Culpo Rocks Swimsuit With Heels Doubling As 'Flippers'

Olivia Culpo and her unique sense of humor are back. The 29-year-old former Miss Universe and Sports Illustrated bombshell was back on Instagram over the weekend, posting for her 4.9 million followers and in a swimwear look that came both high-end and with an apt caption. Olivia had gone goddess-like on an ocean-fronting wooden deck as she modeled a super cut-out bathing suit, taking to her caption to refer to her square-toed nude heels, ones she kidded could work as "flippers." Check it out below.