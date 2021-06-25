Trending Stories
Basketball

Proposed Knicks-Timberwolves Blockbuster Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To New York For Robinson, Knox, Toppin & Three 1st-Round Picks

TV

Kristina Cromwell, Paul Perveler: Former California Cop Killed Newlywed Bride For Lover In Insurance Murder Plot On 'A Crime To Remember'

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Twists Herself With A Powerful Poolside Message

Basketball

Nets 'Willing To At Least Listen' To Trade Offers For Kyrie Irving In 2021 Offseason

Basketball

Malcolm Brogdon Could Be Traded To LA Lakers For Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell & No. 22 Pick In Proposed Deal

Rich Paul, Sixers Discuss Ben Simmon's Future & Potential Trades

Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group with some of his biggest clients in the NBA
Gettyimages | Dominique Oliveto
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The 2020-21 NBA season is still far from over, but rumors have already started to swirl around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. With his dismal performance on the offensive end of the floor, Simmons took most of the blame for the Sixers' inability to advance in the Eastern Conference Finals this year.

After being publicly criticized by some members of his team, most people believe that Simmons and the Sixers are heading into an inevitable divorce in the 2021 offseason.

Ben Simmons' Agent, Rich Paul, Makes His Move

Ben Simmons making plays for the Sixers
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

To address the controversy surrounding his client, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed that Simmons' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, decided to meet with the Sixers' management.

"Discussions on Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons' future with the franchise started in Chicago this week and included Simmons' agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, and Sixers management, sources told ESPN. Paul met with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand at the pre-draft combine to begin evaluating the next steps in Simmons' Sixers career, sources said."

Rich Paul Talks About Potential Trades With Sixers

Ben Simmons reacts to ref's call
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu

One of the main agendas of the recent meeting between Paul and the Sixers' management is whether it makes sense for both camps to immediately explore potential trades. The discussion ended without a trade request from Simmons' camp. However, they are expected to continue talking about Simmons' future ahead of the July 29 NBA Draft and in the upcoming free agency in August.

Despite blaming him for their second-round exit, Wojnarowski revealed that the Sixers still considered Simmons as a "central piece of their franchise."

Sixers Remain Reluctant To Break Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons Duo

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons celebrate Sixers' win
Gettyimages | Elsa

Wojnarowski noted in his article that several teams have been using the Chicago pre-draft camp to gauge the Sixers' interest in trade packages for Simmons. However, as of now, the Sixers remain "reluctant" with the idea of breaking their young superstar duo of Simmons and Joel Embiid.

The Sixers must be aware that if they start engaging in trade talks for Simmons now, potential trade partners would try to lowball him due to his dismal performance in the playoffs where he averaged 11.9 points on 62.1 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from the free-throw line, per ESPN. Instead of trading him immediately, the Sixers would try all possibilities to address the major flaws in Simmons' game.

Potential Suitors Of Ben Simmons On The Trade Market

Since the Sixers got eliminated in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, several teams have already started monitoring Simmons' situation in the City of Brotherly love. Despite his poor perimeter shooting, Simmons remains a solid two-way contributor in the league and would be a great addition to teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power on their roster.

According to Michael Gatti of NBC Sports, some of the potential suitors of Simmons this summer include Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Houston Rockets.

Latest Headlines

'One Piece' Chapter 1017 Spoilers: Former CP9 Member Who's Who Talks About Luffy's Devil Fruit, Queen Linked To Germa 66

June 25, 2021

Carrie Underwood Twists Herself With A Powerful Poolside Message

June 24, 2021

Salma Hayek Shows Massive Tacos Appetite In Little Black Dress

June 24, 2021

Donald Trump Was At Death's Door During Coronavirus Bout, Report Says

June 24, 2021

Larsa Pippen Rocks 'Soft As Silk' Ensemble While Posing In Her Enviable Closet

June 24, 2021

Proposed Knicks-Timberwolves Blockbuster Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To New York For Robinson, Knox, Toppin & Three 1st-Round Picks

June 24, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.