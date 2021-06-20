Addison Rae Brings Back Juicy Pants

Addison Rae is bringing Juicy back. The TikTok phenomenon has befriended the Kardashian clan and even dressed exactly like her BFF Kourtney, so why wouldn't she rock one of the pieces that used to be a wardrobe staple of the stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

Looks from the late '90s and early '00s are making a big comeback, from Olivia Rodrigo's nod to Britney Spears' famous schoolgirl outfit to the return of trucker hats and low-rise jeans. Velour Juicy Couture tracksuits were also one of the biggest trends of that era, so it's not surprising that a trendsetter like Addison has embraced the athleisurewear.