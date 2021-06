Russell Westbrook could be on the move again, a new NBA trade rumor suggests.

The Washington Wizards guard is part of a blockbuster trade proposal that would ship him off to the Miami Heat in exchange for a stable of promising young players. While it's not clear if the trade could come to fruition, the speculation comes as the Heat are at something of a crossroads after an early playoff exit. The team has been connected to a number of top guards, including Westbrook's teammate.