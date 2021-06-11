Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco Battles 95-Degree Heatwave In Backless Dress

Kaley Cuoco close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco today wrote: "You guys, it was 95 degrees" as she reminded her 6.7 million Instagram followers that glam shoots aren't all they appear to be. The 35-year-old sitcom star, fresh from a gorgeous backyard photoshoot as she fronts WWD, made it a little less high-brow on her stories ahead of the weekend, posting behind-the-scenes moments and admitting that the weather was a touch warmer than ideal. Kaley's shoot, bringing a chic and backless Givenchy rib-knit dress, is now getting a #humor. See how below.

'You Guys, It Was 95 Degrees'

Kaley Cuoco smiles outdoors
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Kaley was "in control" as the magazine introduced her for a big career reveal revisiting her days on The Big Bang Theory and recent HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, but it was a different story as the blonde admitted it was hot as hell out there. 

Kaley lives in Hidden Hills, CA, where she moved into her $12 million rustic-modern estate in 2020 and together with husband Karl Cook. The shoot brought Kaley to grassy areas for a black-and-white finish - see it below.

Stuns In Backyard Shoot

Keep scrolling for the photos. Kaley's gym-honed body was highlighted by her sleeveless and waist-cinched Givenchy dress, one the actress paired with a bold silver-and-gold necklace from the luxury French designer as she posed for jaw-dropping photos, also wearing an Ann Demeulemeester overcoat and Proenza Schouler slides.

Sharing a backless dress shot moment, the star seemingly wanted her fans to know that amid the glitz, there's suffering. Meanwhile, the interview brought Kaley addressing "always" being Penny. Swipe below for the gallery - scroll for more photos. 

Always Being Penny

Kaley Cuoco in dark blazer
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Kaley, who earned $1 million per episode in later seasons of NBC series Big Bang, did touch on the iconic show.

“Even though ‘Big Bang’ was such a big hit, I didn’t know if I’d be taken seriously after,” she said. “I didn’t know if I was going to be, ‘Oh you’re the girl from ‘Big Bang’ — which, by the way, if that’s how things were going to go, I would have been OK with it. Because it was really good to be the girl in ‘Big Bang.’ " More photos below.

Moving On From Sitcom Days

Clearly knowing she had to move on, and having successfully done so with The Flight Attendant (now renewed for a second season), the blonde added:

"But I knew I needed to push forward and find the next project to start this new path and whether the business or the fans or the world, they were either going to accept it or not. [I didn’t know], but I knew this was going to be the next project.”

Kaley's shoot got a "Go Kaley" from Chelsea Handler, plus the thumbs-up from sister Briana Cuoco.

