Kaley Cuoco Battles 95-Degree Heatwave In Backless Dress

Kaley Cuoco today wrote: "You guys, it was 95 degrees" as she reminded her 6.7 million Instagram followers that glam shoots aren't all they appear to be. The 35-year-old sitcom star, fresh from a gorgeous backyard photoshoot as she fronts WWD, made it a little less high-brow on her stories ahead of the weekend, posting behind-the-scenes moments and admitting that the weather was a touch warmer than ideal. Kaley's shoot, bringing a chic and backless Givenchy rib-knit dress, is now getting a #humor. See how below.