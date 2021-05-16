Trending Stories
Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Shows Trans Support In Boyfriend Underpants

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Reveals Unconventional Toilet Habits With Bathroom Photo

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Stuns In Bikini With Birthday Energy

Celebrities

Sofia Vergara Rocks String Bikini For '90s Sunscreen Surprise

Celebrities

AnnaLynne McCord Battles Anxiety In Icy Bath

Celebrities

LeAnn Rimes Shares Grassy Bikini Pic & DNA Test Results

Kourtney Kardashian Snacks On Burger In Bubblegum Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian close up
Gettyimages | David Livingston
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kourtney Kardashian is sending out burger action and major bikini energy in an Instagram post dedicated to all things pink. The 42-year-old reality star and Poosh founder went for a full photo dump earlier today, posting for her 121 million followers, sharing throwbacks of herself in a variety of pink outfits and even including a moment when 36-year-old sister Khloe Kardashian was expecting daughter True Thompson. Kourtney, who just revealed her 100% vegan diet, is clearly not excluding America's favorite snack. Check it out below.

Pinkalicious Energy

Kourtney Kardashian in pink jacket
KourtneyKardashian/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as the E! star continues to make major headlines for her new relationship with 45-year-old Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. Keeping her rocker boyfriend out of it today, the mom of three opened stunning fans in a sheer pink and black lace nightie, one worn as an evening dress and with strappy black heels.

A quick swipe to the right brought the swimwear as Kourtney was snapped in a tiny, bubblegum-pink string bikini and poolside, also munching on a burger.

See The Photos Below!

Kourtney, who has touted gluten-free living and is now meat-free, seemed to be eating animal products, although her bun-sandwiched burger may have been vegan.

The Calabasas-based star, showing off her rock-hard abs and recently making headlines for using a Pilates reformer, then shared a joint pool moment with 25-year-old sister Kendall Jenner, a throwback as a child, plus a street moment from her 2018 Japan travels as sister Khloe - heavily pregnant - rocked baby pink.

"Pinkalicious," Kourtney captioned her photos for over 300,000+ likes in 20 minutes.

Reveals Exactly What She Eats

Kourtney Kardashian drinking in a nightie
KourtneyKardashian/Instagram

Click here and swipe for the burger action - scroll for more photos. Taking to her 2019-founded Poosh lifestyle brand's blog recently, Kourtney revealed exactly what she eats in a day. 

"First thing in the morning, before I eat or drink anything else... our Blueberry Lemon Collagen Vibes," the star wrote, also promoting the collagen powders her brand retails.

"Kourtney has gone (mostly, like 95%) vegan when it comes to her diet. From keto to intermittent fasting, she’s no stranger to adjusting her meals to live a healthier lifestyle."

More photos and deets below!

Vegan Tacos And Waffles

Tacos and a laptop
Poosh/Instagram

Kourtney also listed acai bowls and treat days of vegan chicken and waffles, with the star also stating she's a fan of blueberry bagels - she gets them from Yeastie Boys in L.A. before smothering them in peanut butter and jelly. 

The eldest KarJenner also snacks on pickles and tangerines, plus Mind Right bars. Dinner, meanwhile, can be plant-based tacos or vegan sushi at celebrity-adored hotspot Nobu, where Kourtney also orders crispy rice with avocado, edamame, plus an avocado roll.

Latest Headlines

Adam Kinzinger Says He 'Would Love To' Move On From Trump, But He Is Still Leader Of GOP

May 16, 2021

Liz Cheney Discusses Running For President

May 16, 2021

AnnaLynne McCord Battles Anxiety In Icy Bath

May 16, 2021

Denise Richards Shares What 'Scares' Her About Teen Daughters

May 16, 2021

LeAnn Rimes Shares Grassy Bikini Pic & DNA Test Results

May 16, 2021

Carrie Underwood Shows Massive Muscles Lunging In Bike Shorts

May 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.