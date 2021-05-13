'Friends' Reunion Trailer Officially Released - See It!

Scroll for the video. After months of COVID delays, Friends: The Reunion will air later this month as the famous six return to the iconic show's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, CA.

Bringing in guest stars including "Sorry" singer Justin Bieber - fans of Ross Geller can expect him in a Sputnick potato outfit - plus celebrities including David Beckham, Tom Selleck, Cindy Crawford, and Kit Harrington, the reunion will focus on the six actors who made history by being the first TV cast members to earn $1 million an episode.