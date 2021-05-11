Gymnast Aly Raisman's Got Milk With Grocery Store Squat

Scroll for the photo. Aly, who is joined by Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps in fronting Silk Milk, was unveiled as the brand's celebrity face in May 2020. The 2012 "Fierce Five" and 2016 "Final Five" captain, posting two photos, was seen keeping COVID-safe in a black face mask, crouching down by rows of branded milks including Almond Breeze, and holding up a carton of Silk Milk, one that came with her face on it.

Looking super-cute in black pants and a pink hoodie, Aly then shared a snap of herself pointing at the cartons.