Elizabeth Hurley Looks Hotter Than Ever In Latest Bikini Pic

Elizabeth Hurley has been keeping fans on her toes lately as she modeled a couple of sexy bikinis from her own collection.

After hitting the beach in a leopard-print number that left little to the imagination, as previously covered by The Inquisitr, the 55-year-old British actress and model dropped jaws in a little hot-pink swimsuit in her most recent share on April 13.

The Royals star gave off sultry jungle vibes as she posed against a verdant scenery. She captioned the post with a "HotPinkBikini" hashtag, reeling in a frenzied response from her 2 million followers.