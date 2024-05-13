Khloe Kardashian is Reportedly Looking to Expand Family with Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson: Source

After multiple cheating scandals of Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian declared herself single. However, it seems the NBA star's apology tour worked its magic as a source claimed the mother of two is planning for a third baby with Thompson despite their complicated relationship. The 33-year-old is already a father of two children (Prince and Theo) with ex-Jordan Craig and Maralee Nichols.

A source told Heat Magazine, "Khloé should be out dating and opening up her heart to someone new, but she only wants to be in mommy mode," adding, "True and Tatum are growing up so fast, and she’s already saying she misses having a little one." Since she's not dating anyone currently, the source claimed, "Of course, the only man in her life right now is Tristan."

Kardashian shares two kids- 6-year-old True Thompson and a little over a year-old Tatum Thompson via surrogate with her ex-boyfriend. The Canadian basketballer cheated on her while she was pregnant with her firstborn in 2018. However, they quietly reconciled and went on to raise their daughter. During the second pregnancy, he fathered another child with Nichols. Meanwhile, he also got steamy with Kardashian's half-sister Kylie Jenner's friend Jordan Woods.

Despite the complications, the Good American founder is all set to expand the family with Thompson. "There's nothing romantic between them," noted the source. "But the situation is working well, so she doesn't see any reason why they shouldn't have another baby. For all his faults, Tristan is a great dad. Plus, they've healed things so much."

"Khloé's not angry with him the way she was back when Tatum was born, and feels they have a great co-parenting relationship," the insider said. "She really wants to have another baby and says they can use a surrogate again, the same way they did last time." However, the Cleveland Cavaliers star isn't sure of the idea but the source claimed, "Khloé’s convinced she can persuade him."

During one of the episodes of their family's reality show The Kardashians, the Hulu personality explained that she had moved on from his infidelities, "Yeah, I forgive Tristan." However, she quickly noted, "Doesn't mean I forget what he's done. I forgive Tristan for me because I've got to let that s--t go. I need to for myself. I can't move on with my life if I'm holding onto this bulls--t," per E! News.

The on-again-off-again partners broke off for good in 2021 and since then, the athlete has sought Kardashian's forgiveness on camera. He wrote in a statement, "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."

Another source told The Sun, "Khloe has always wanted a big family like her sisters and always said she wanted four children. She's seriously considering having a third baby, via surrogate, with Tristan. Their relationship might have been rocky in the past, but he's always been a good dad and she loves co-parenting with him."

So, will True and Tatum have another sibling? For that, we'd have to keep up with the Kardashians.