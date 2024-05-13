Fiona Harvey, the Alleged Real-Life Inspiration Behind ‘Baby Reindeer,’ Denies Stalking Allegations

Last week, on Thursday, renowned broadcaster Piers Morgan hosted Fiona Harvey, the reported real-life inspiration behind the Netflix sensation Baby Reindeer, on his YouTube talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored. This was a pre-recorded interview, as reported by Variety. Throughout the discussion, Harvey vehemently criticized Netflix and the show's creator, Richard Gadd, denying any accusations of stalking. She informed Morgan of her intent to pursue legal action against both Netflix and Gadd, asserting that the truth would be revealed through the legal proceedings.

As reported by The Independent, she said, “I will be taking legal action against Richard Gadd and Netflix. We have instructed lawyers in part, but we want to explore all of the options out there. There are a number of people to sue.” She also refuted the allegations that she had sent more than 41,000 emails and 100 letters to Gadd during the alleged stalking period. She said, “I didn’t write him the emails.” Morgan then asked who might have sent Gadd the emails. To this, Harvey replied, “I think he probably made them up himself, I’ve no idea.” She also characterized the situation as 'obscene' and 'horrendous.'

While she admitted to not having watched the show, she mentioned that she had been briefed about its contents by friends and several reporters who had approached her. “It’s a work of fiction, it’s a work of hyperbole,” Harvey alleged. Nevertheless, she acknowledged that she had met Gadd when he was working as a bartender and noted some resemblances between herself and the character Martha, as reported by Esquire. She also confessed to calling Gadd 'baby reindeer.' She said, "I had a toy reindeer and he’d shaved his head, that bit is true, and there were reindeers in the shops because it was Christmas time or something. It was a joke. So I have inadvertently penned the name of the show.”

Moving ahead, she said, “It’s taken over enough of my life. I find it quite obscene. I find it horrifying, misogynistic. Some of the death threats have been really terrible online. People phoning me up. You know, it’s been absolutely horrendous.” Harvey also rejected any claims of being convicted for stalking Gadd or serving a prison sentence for such allegations: “It is completely untrue and very career damaging. I want to rebutt that. I’m not a stalker. It’s just complete nonsense.” Talking about Gadd, she said, “Leave me alone, please. Get a life, get a proper job. I am horrified at what you’ve done.”

Meanwhile, the show, drawing from Gadd's real-life encounters, delves into the trauma and mental anguish associated with someone monitoring your every action. In the show, Martha is depicted as a Scottish fantasist who falsely presents herself as a high-profile lawyer with influential political connections and a stalking conviction. Throughout six months, she bombards Gadd's character, Donny, with thousands of emails, also targeting his parents and assaulting his girlfriend.