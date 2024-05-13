Fans in Awe of Blake Shelton's Rare Mother's Day Tribute: "That’s your Mom?!!"

On Mother's Day, country music star Blake Shelton shared a rare glimpse into his relationship with his mother, Dorothy Shackleford. Fans were left in awe of Shackleford's timeless beauty when the God's Country singer posted a candid photo on Instagram to commemorate the joyous occasion. In his mother's company, Shelton looked relaxed in a striped shirt and a baseball cap. In the picture captioned, "Happy Mother’s Day Mom!!! I love you!" the pair hugged each other in their Oklahoma house.

As per The US Sun, admirers flooded the comments section to praise Shelton's mother for her 'youthful appearance.' "That’s your Mom?!! Don’t think we see many pictures of her. She’s a beautiful Mom. Maybe share more pictures of your time with her?!!" one fan wrote. "Omg, she looks like a sister wow," a second chimed. "She looks so young!" penned a third fan. "I love that!! Happy Mother's Day to your mom! She is beautiful and looks too young to be your mom!" echoed another.

As per People, Shackleford is a composer, author, artist, and a former hairdresser. She co-wrote the holiday hit track Time for Me to Come Home with her son which served as the foundation for a book of the same name, and was subsequently made into a Christmas movie series.

Shelton shares a close relationship with his mom, “When my mom pulls into the driveway, I don’t roll my eyes like a lot of people do when they see their mom coming,” he said in 2011, as per Yahoo! Entertainment. “I’m excited because she’s so much fun to be around...the older I get, especially.” Praising her son, the famed author told Today that she couldn't be more proud of his success. “Even when he was young, people took to him, because he's been like that all his life, just a jokester, cut up, crazy, bug you to death, pester. I mean, that’s him,” Shackleford shared.

Their hit Christmas track was her first time singing with her son on stage. "Blake was writing the song for his Christmas album and said he needed help with the second verse. So I came up with the second verse and that's how the song was born," Shackleford told Country Living in 2018. "That thrilled me but at the same time it made me very nervous because I'm not a great singer. I just about passed out, but somehow I got through it."

Shelton also opened up about making music with his mom. "And so, finally, when I was making my Christmas album, I said, 'Mom, let me and you write a song together, and you can sing it with me on my album,” Shelton shared. "'And there's your Lucille Ball moment. You can finally have your moment to be famous,'" he allegedly told his mum, as per NBC. Additionally, in 2017, Shelton shared the one piece of advice he received from his mother that inspired him: "Don’t be afraid to follow your dreams." Shelton received encouragement from his mother to participate in talent events and eventually went on to release 12 studio albums and win eight Grammy nominations.