Trump Slammed for Sharing Post About Making It a 'Trump Priority' to Fight 'Anti-White Racism'

Former president Donald Trump was called out on social media for being a 'racist' after he re-posted an article on Truth Social about combating 'anti-white racism.' The article, headlined Yes, Fight Anti-White Racism, was reposted on May 9, The New Republic reported. A blurb from the piece read, “It should indeed be a Trump priority,” implying that progressive policies promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion are biased against White people.

Trump’s political career has benefitted from white grievance. https://t.co/XeKFzuEWAp — Jon Ramos (@ItsMeJonRamos) May 9, 2024

This prompted social media users to troll Trump on X, formerly Twitter. "You poor entitled white boy," a user tweeted, while another added, "Give me a damn break, SMH. He's a privileged 'white man' stoking the flames of his cult." Someone else used a hilarious GIF of Homer Simpson and quipped, "They wanna be oppressed so badly." Meanwhile, user @LoriDubbs mocked, "'White Racism' - what a pile of [emoji]. This is the stuff he feeds his rabid base. Sickening."

Another user slammed, "If this doesn't scream pro-Nazi propaganda - I don't know what does." User @_johnny_cakes_ echoed, "#MAGACultMorons think white people are the ones who are oppressed. My dad is MAGA and that is truly what he believes. He thinks Obama is a racist." Many users cautioned on the bleak nature of these posts. A user said, "Trump is bringing the Klan back together," while another opined, "There will be extrajudicial killings of particularly Black people by white citizens with no consequences if this POS gets back in office. Anyone who doesn’t care about that can f**k off."

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

"They want to bring back slavery," a user cautioned. "White supremacists can’t keep their true feelings hidden for very long. He started in the 70’s refusing to rent to blacks and he hasn’t changed. He needs their votes, so there’s a veneer of empathy but scratch the surface and there he is," a user critiqued. This is, however, not the first time Trump has brought up the made-up issue.

Both inside and outside of his presidential campaign, Trump and his followers are preparing to combat 'anti-white racism' by misusing civil rights legislation, as per Axios. These include initiatives aimed at eradicating racism in the public and private spheres, such as those that give underrepresented and minority groups access to the workforce.

In his bizarre TIME interview from last month, Trump also said that there is 'anti-White' sentiment in the nation. “If you look at the Biden Administration, they’re sort of against anybody depending on certain views. I think there is a definite anti-white feeling in this country and that can’t be allowed either,” Trump said. “But I think the laws are very unfair right now. And education is being very unfair, and it’s being stifled. But I don’t think it’s going to be a big problem at all. But if you look right now, there’s absolutely a bias against white [people] and that’s a problem.”