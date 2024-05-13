Britney Spears Reveals Walking With a Broken Foot Following Chateau Marmont Incident: "It Goes Numb"

Last week, Britney Spears sparked headlines when an ambulance was spotted at the upscale LA hotel Chateau Marmont. Reports surfaced indicating that the star had been injured during a heated exchange with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, according to Page Six. The 42-year-old Toxic singer took to Instagram on Friday to share her health struggles with her followers, disclosing that she has been walking on a broken foot following the injury. She posted a video of hers on Instagram and wrote, “Walking on a broken foot … if I go fast it goes numb !!!”

The singer also disclosed that she underwent three surgeries on her left leg. As reported by Marca, she said, "Twice for my knee and once for my foot. They always said it can heal on its own but there's a huge chance it can snap and break again!!!" She added, "Well I always did the surgeries and it was more painful afterward so I'm being stubborn this time... I'm gonna see if my body knows how to heal itself !!!" Last week, Spears shared a video showing her swollen foot, less than 48 hours after paramedics were called to an incident involving her and Soliz. In the video, the pop star compared her real foot to her injured one, giving fans a glimpse of the aftermath.

The swollen leg grew double the size of normal with wounds around the ankle, heel, and toes. She said, “I guess it’s a little bit bigger today. It’s really swollen. My foot is so big right now. And then this one in comparison you can see my little foot.” Spears had previously refuted reports of a confrontation with Soliz, dismissing them as false. According to an insider earlier this month, Soliz had been at the hotel for dinner with his son and had also visited Spears during his stay. As reported by US Weekly, the source said, “Britney was upset when Paul was trying to leave the hotel after visiting her room."

The source added, “They did not have a fight but Britney was upset. There were no cuts and no scratches.” Following the news of the incident, Spears turned to social media to discuss the situation. She stated, “I would like respect at this time for people to understand that I am getting stronger every day !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ??? Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!!” She further claimed, “I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally."

She added, “They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston !!! Peace.” Despite sharing images of her injured foot, the mother of two refuted claims of a fight with her partner. She wrote, “Just to let people know… the news is fake !!! I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never in my room but I felt completely harassed.” Soliz and Spears crossed paths in 2022 when he was brought in to do some work on her L.A. mansion. Back then, Spears was still married to her ex-husband, Sam Asghari.