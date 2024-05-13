Here's How Jennifer Lawrence Brutally Roasted Former VP Mike Pence

On Sunday, May 12, 2024, Hollywood called out politics and the fireworks followed. The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence recently attended the Glaad Media Awards and attacked former Vice President Mike Pence for his alleged views on conversion therapy. The 33-year-old voiced her crude comments with no hesitation while honoring country musician Orville Peck.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

She stepped on stage to present Peck with the Vito Russo Award, an honor that is given to an LGBT+ media professional with a significant contribution to accelerating acceptance for the community. This seemed to be a perfect timing for JLaw to aim at Pence for his opinions about homosexuals, as per Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orville Peck (@orvillepeck)

She began her monologue by joking, "I love seeing so many humans who can top their field while still being power bottoms." Ahead in her speech, she expressed her love for the gay community, "In fact, I was in love with a homosexual, it was my first love. I tried to convert him for years but now I know conversion therapy doesn't work."

Lawrence added, "Did you hear me, Mike Pence? I said conversion therapy isn’t real even though I know you think it worked on you," shooting her last shot, "He's in New York tonight. He's receiving a Kid's Choice Award for weirdest d***."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

For context, Pence has been slammed by the LGBTQ+ community for supporting conversion therapy, the practice of trying to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity, and he's been against gay marriages. Since he was chosen former president Donald Trump's running mate, he's hurt the sentiments of the gay people of America.

Back in 2016, Pence's spokesperson Marc Lotter denied the allegations against him and clarified that a past statement he made during the election campaign had been misinterpreted, according to The New York Times. Despite this, the LGBTQ+ groups remained skeptical of his intentions for them because previously he backed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act as Indiana's governor, which was seen as anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Pence, who's a conservative, revealed what he thinks of same-sex marriages in an interview with CBN News in December 2022, "As a Bible-believing Christian, I will always believe that marriage is between one man and one woman but if memory serves the Supreme Court of the United States ruled on this back in 2015."

Although he's denied intentionally hurting the gay community, his longstanding views on homosexuals contradict his claims. The LGBTQ+ people saw Pence as a threat to their peaceful existence in the United States and among his critics is the lesbian actress Ellen Page who appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to call out former Vice President.

.@EllenPage is fed up with leaders who promote hatred and intolerance. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/apxXzye5SF — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 1, 2019

"Vice President Mike Pence who, like, wishes I couldn't be married. Let's just be clear," the Gaycation star said, accusing, "The vice president of America wishes I didn't have the love I have with my wife. He wanted to ban that in Indiana. He believes in conversion therapy. He has hurt LGBTQ people so badly as the governor of Indiana," per Fox News.