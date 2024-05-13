'American Idol' Fans Disappointed to See Jack Blocker Advance as Top 3 Finalist: "Worst of all Time"

American Idol season 22 has announced its three finalists and Jack Blocker has made it to the top list along with Abi Carter and Will Moseley. As per Billboard, contestants Triston Harper and Emmy Russell were eliminated. The Disney Night-themed penultimate episode saw the top 5 contestants go to the theme park with mentor Kane Brown. However, fans remained disappointed with Blocker sharing the top position in the singing reality show.

As per The US Sun, they expressed their dismay on X, "#AmericanIdol we about to have the worse winner of all time! Views are dropping," one fan wrote.

Carter sang Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid and The Chain from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to earn a place in the final; Blocker brought the house down with Nobody's Fool from Cars 2 and Space Oddity from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny; and Moseley delivered a hit song from D3: The Mighty Ducks and The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy from Toy Story 4.

@TrackerofJT wrote: "Jack blocker are you shitting me over Triston what the hell is this. Rigged #AmericanIdol." @CrazyDork_89 tweeted: "Okay who is voting for Jack Blocker on American Idol, he is terrible. Compared to Emmy and Tristan like are you serious???? @AmericanIdol you guys must be tone-deaf or something." @alwaysny54 wrote: "Jack Blocker on @AmericanIdol has compromised all the originality he once had, and become just another run-of-the-mill country singer!" @RobertBabin16 tweeted: "Very disappointed at the top three jack blocker shouldn't be in the top three even the judges were surprised that he made it."

@MELLOWSLIVERS wrote: "Just Pitiful SMH @AmericanIdol SMH Seriously Jack Blocker Worst Contestant #TristanHarper Was Way More Talented Then That Guy SMH #RIGGED NOT Watching Any Longer Just Pitiful #JackBlockerWorstIdolChoice #BiasedAmericanIdol SMH." As per Prada, the American Idol celebrity judges had already picked their favorite contestants before the top 3 were announced. “When you look at the growth of all the kids, I don’t know if we’ve ever had a group grow more,” Luke Bryan said after the Top 7 episode. “Everybody in their performances, they do little magical things to win that moment of the night.”

“When we had the Top 7, we could make some changes,” Lionel Richie said. “But Top 5 is vicious from this point on. It could be anybody. It’s not like a guarantee before.” He added, “Emmy could do something, Will Moseley could do something, Triston could do something, and Abi could do something. Her performance tonight of ‘Hello,’ give me a break. That was called the star stopper right there.” “Look, it’s really tough because I think a few of them are exactly the bread and butter of American Idol,” Katy Perry said. “They’re historically what American Idol has voted for in the past. And then I think there’s some anomalies this time. I think there’s some incredible talent. I said earlier that I think they’re all star-worthy, but I think there’s a couple that are star-ready. That was evident to me this evening.” The American Idol season finale will air next week at 8 pm ET on ABC.