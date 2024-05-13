When ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Looked Slimmer, Stunned in Blazer and Skin Tight Jeans

Last year, TLC kicked off the festive season with a fun Christmas quiz with Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. In a short clip shared on Instagram, the reality stars could be seen discussing their favorite Christmas moments. However, fans were in love with Janelle's slim look in a formal beige blazer and white blouse. The TLC star paired the elegant look with dark jeans and brown boots. Christine looked great in a dark blue leather outfit that showed off her toned legs.

As per The US Sun, fans gushed in the comments section and praised them for their inspirational festive look. One Sister Wives fan wrote: "You ladies look so good!" "These ladies are so adorable I'm so proud of Christine and Janelle," exclaimed a second fan. Expressing a similar sentiment, someone else commented, "Janelle has never looked better." "Janelle and Christine glow and bring such warm great energy," praised a fourth fan. The Sister Wives duo made several pit stops in New York to give exclusive interviews to ET, Access Hollywood, and US Weekly, as well as other media houses. Janelle shared pictures from various sets with the caption: "Fortunate to make a quick trip to New York earlier this week to sit down for interviews with @christine_brownsw ."

In October, Janelle showcased herself on Instagram, enjoying a workout session with the caption: "Exercise is for Every Body. Here is an experiment for you - go to the gym, park whatever tomorrow. Come home and write down everything everyone else was wearing, what they looked like, were they running, walking, strength training? Can’t remember? Neither can they! Guess What - No one is paying attention. They are worried about themselves. Strong body = showing up with strength in every other part of your life." In the video, the TV celebrity performed an oblique exercise while kneeling on a pilates machine and leaning far to the left. Janelle flaunted her much-slimmer shape with a gray t-shirt and black leggings. Stretching far to the left, her beautiful blonde hair was pulled back into a short ponytail.

In November 2022, an insider revealed that Janelle had been on a weight loss journey ever since separating from Kody Brown: "Janelle has lost a ton of weight. She does not look the same. She's half the size she was. "Her numbers have completely changed. She's got to be at least 100 pounds down." During the reunion episode, Janelle expressed that she is 'out of love' for Kody, "I'm like 'Woah buddy, you're way missing the boat here.' There's way more to a marriage than just physical attraction and I feel like we're in big danger here."

Host Sukanya Krishnan said, "I feel like there's a real difference between him sitting down with you and having a conversation about your separation than with Christine." Janelle responded, "We had all aspects of a marriage, and they were healthy." "You like his pecks?" Sukanya laughed. Janelle burst out laughing, too, while admitting: "God, could you believe that? "There's so much more to a marriage than that! I don't know, like, he loves his pecks so much. They're great [but] it's not what it's about for me. It's about emotional connection."

