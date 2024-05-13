Here's Exploring ‘Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans' Possible Comeback

Following her termination from the program in 2019, Jenelle Evans is making a comeback to the Teen Mom series. The 32-year-old mother of three made her comeback public on Wednesday, confirming that she would be appearing in Teen Mom: Next Chapter, a spin-off series. The teaser showcases the return of Catelynn Baltierra, Jade Cline, Cheyenne Davis, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, Maci McKinney, Leah Messer, and Amber Portwood, while Evans muses on her new beginning.

As reported by OK Magazine, Evans looked stunning in a preview of her special appearance on the popular program, wearing flowing tan slacks and a blouse that matched. In the voiceover, she said, "I think it’ll be good to have a fresh start." Evans is not a part of the next Teen Mom edition as a full-time cast member, according to a press statement from MTV. As per Page Six, Evans was booted from the series five years ago because of her connection with her now-estranged husband, David Eason. Instead, she will reveal the details of her breakup with Eason during a 'special appearance' in Season 2, when she also takes some major decisions.

Following their 2017 wedding, Evans and David Eason are currently not together. Her current home state of North Carolina requires a year of separation between spouses before granting a divorce. In a TikTok video posted in March, she declared her intention to divorce. Evans, the mother of three children—a seven-year-old daughter named Ensley Eason with David, a nine-year-old boy named Kaiser Griffin with ex-Nathan Griffin, and a fourteen-year-old son named Jace Evans with ex-Andrew Lewis—has gone through a huge change in the past few years.

When it comes to her on-and-off relationship with Eason, Evans has supported him through legal issues over the years. The influencer briefly lost custody of her two younger children in May 2019 when it was reported that Eason shot and killed the family dog for reportedly biting their 2-year-old daughter in the face. The reality star then revealed later that year that she had gotten back custody of her daughter and son. Eason had another run-in with the police in November 2021 when he was found driving with a revoked license.

On February 26, 2024, Evans filed for a formal separation from Eason, stating that they had parted ways as of February 16. According to The U.S. Sun, Evans listed David's 'erratic' conduct, 'substance abuse' problems, and unwillingness to work as the grounds for their breakup in the lawsuit. The paperwork stated, "Through the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff." Eason received notice of a domestic protection order one month after they officially separated. While living aboard the former couple's yacht, the former reality TV star was contacted by the police.

In her appeal, she claimed that on February 6, 2024, during a fight at their house, Eason killed another dog. As per The Sun, the documents stated, "David has an argument with Jenelle outside of house in the driveway. David storms off, gets into Jenelle's Toyota Sequoia to drive away without asking Jenelle's permission, pulls out really fast, ran over a puppy, and killed it. Kids were at school but stepdaughter [David's daughter Maryssa, 16] was home at the time and witnessed the dog dying. David also witnessed the dog dying." In the court petition, she mentioned other claimed incidents of aggressive and abusive conduct by David, most of which have previously been made public.