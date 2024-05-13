Biden Calls Trump ‘Unhinged’ and Says ‘Something Snapped’ in Him After Losing 2020 Elections

President Joe Biden harshly blasted former President Donald Trump in remarks made to supporters, claiming that when he lost the 2020 presidential election to Biden, something "snapped in him." Biden was pondering on what is different this election year, with the same two candidates preparing for a rematch. “It’s clear that … when he lost in 2020, something snapped in him,” reporters observed Biden telling supporters just outside Seattle at a private fundraiser on May 11, CNN reported. “He’s not only obsessed with losing in 2020, he’s clearly unhinged. Just listen to what he’s telling people.”

Biden at a fundraiser on Trump, and what's different about him now vs. in their last race:

“It's clear that when he lost and when he lost in 2020, something snapped in him. He’s not only obsessed with losing in 2020, he’s clearly unhinged. Just listen to what he's telling people" — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) May 11, 2024

Following the fourth week of Trump's criminal hush money case in Manhattan—a first for any U.S. president, current or former—Biden made remarks. Even while Biden is pleased with the state of his campaign and is certain that Trump is "unhinged," he acknowledged that this will be another close contest. “We feel good about the state of the race, but we know the race is close,” Biden said.

Biden calls Trump ‘unhinged’ and says ‘something snapped’ in former president after he lost 2020 election ~>



That sounds about right in my opinion or it's FEAR of Imprisonment ? pic.twitter.com/xL7l4E8m6U — Timothy ~ 𝕱𝖎𝖘𝖙 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕹𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖍 𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖗 (@MitchellTi86922) May 12, 2024

Decision Desk HQ and The Hill’s polling suggests Trump has a 0.1% advantage over Biden. Biden is still behind Trump in the majority of surveys. In nationwide surveys, Trump leads Biden by 0.02 percent, according to Decision Desk HQ/The Hill. In a head-to-head matchup against Biden, Trump's support among registered voters remained steady at 49%, according to an SSRS poll conducted by CNN last month. Biden's support, on the other hand, stood at 43%, not much different from 45% in January's CNN national poll on the race.

Biden has maintained a busy schedule of policy speeches and campaign events, finding plenty of opportunities to poke direct fun at the former president in the last few months. Biden, at a different luncheon he hosted in Seattle, made fun of reports that Trump shut his eyes in court amid his hush money/election interference trial. “Thank you for your warm welcome,” Biden told the crowd at a hotel in Seattle. “But please keep it down because Donald Trump is sleeping.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steven Hirsch

Biden's performance in polls is quite a challenge ahead of the election but many observers see that the Never Trump camp continues to get stronger, and with the RNC rallying behind Trump in this fashion, it seems it could really hurt Republican vote shares, per The Daily Beast. More and more anti-Trumpers are shifting to the Democratic side. A super PAC for former GOP contender Nikki Haley recently changed its name to Haley Voters for Biden. The Republican Accountability Project is another such group that has been opposing Trump. In the last few months, they have shared videos of several former Trump voters who plan to back Biden this year.

For such groups, the question is how much voter engagement they will do. Such efforts might be significant since the 2024 presidential race is expected to be extremely close and because Haley received 40 percent of the GOP primary vote in some states. Trump hasn't shown much mercy to Never Trump Republicans either.