Joy Behar Once Threatened ‘Jealous’ Co-Hosts, Producers Said ‘The View’ Was ‘Really Gonna Change’

The View host Joy Behar is renowned for her illuminating and comedic presence on the show. Besides being an incredible host, she’s known for her skillful ability to not mince words during a conversation. Although her statements may be rather blunt and without a filter, her fans think they almost always have truth and logic backing them up. However, the truth can hurt sometimes, and in one particular case, Brian Teta, the producer, warned Behar about her 'threatening' remarks that were possibly influencing the dynamics between panelists.

According to The U.S. Sun, things on one episode were going swimmingly with an exciting announcement that included furry friends and pets! Behar and Teta gushed about their canine companions. Furthermore, Teta revealed that soon, there would be a 'bring your pet to work day' exclusively for the panelists. Additionally, their pets would have to compete against each other in a series of fun activities to be crowned winners and maybe even win some yummy treats.

Image Source: ABC

As the episode progressed, Teta turned to Behar and informed her that co-host Sunny Hostin was gearing up to bring both her dogs for the friendly competition. Furthermore, Hostin was to be joined by her hubby Emmanuel "Manny" Hostin, who was going to be assisting her with one dog while she handled the other. As per The Cut, Hostin has two fluffy and cuddly Newfoundland dogs whom she dotes over and cherishes. The dogs often appear on Hostin’s social media platforms looking as cute as ever!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sunnyhostin (@sunny)

Behar didn’t appear to be pleased with Hostin having twice the chance to win the competition. However, she did greatly boast about her dog Bernie, who had gotten lost earlier this year. Bernie is a beautiful Shih Tzu who’s got an account on Instagram maintained by Behar. Concerning Hostin competing with her dogs, Behar said: “I have no qualms about this.” She continued to boast in confidence: “No dog in this crowd can compete with Bernie.” Shortly after this declaration, Behar had a huge smile of pride on her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bernie Behar (@berniebehar)

Teta, who had been silently listening, chimed into the conversation and made a keen observation in her tone: “There’s a lot of jealousy.” He continued to note a possible shift in dynamics between panelists and warned: “It’s very important and it’s gonna change the way the table interacts with each other after this.” Cue Behar’s sharp remarks: “Listen those b****** haven’t got a chance against Bernie.” This rather cold remark surprised Teta, who decided not to entertain the conversation further and went on to change the subject. Who Behar referred to when she said 'b******' remains unknown. Nonetheless, The View fans were totally in for a treat, given the appearance of furry friends on the show.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 2, 2023. It has since been updated.