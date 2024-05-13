Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash for 'Ridiculously Tiny' Waist at Met Gala: "Totally Obscene"

At this year's Met Gala, Kim Kardashian commanded attention like never before. Strutting down the red carpet in an elaborate John Galliano for Maison Margiela creation, all eyes were on her. As mentioned by Bright Side, The 43-year-old star's choice of attire was nothing short of breathtaking, but it was her waist that sparked quite the conversation. In a shimmering silver ensemble, Kim Kardashian stunned in a metallic corset bodysuit paired with a sheer maxi skirt adorned with delicate floral accents. But it was her dramatically small waist that stole the show, cinched to what seemed like impossible proportions.

Image Source: Photo by Jeff Kravitz | FilmMagic

According to Today, In a behind-the-scenes video posted to Vogue's YouTube channel, Kardashian revealed the true art behind her Met Gala look ,"Breathing while wearing this is an art form," she confessed, as assistants tightened the corset behind her. "I'll feel so snatched I won't even be able to communicate to you how snatched I feel," she said, breathlessly.

However, not everyone was enamored with Kardashian's extreme waistline. On social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter), criticism poured in. One user expressed "This extreme look sends all kinds of wrong messages,", while another lamented, "Kim Kardashian once again showing up in a look that does nothing but showcase how artificially small she can make her waist."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

This isn't the first time Kardashian has pushed the boundaries of fashion at the Met Gala. In 2019, she made headlines with a Thierry Mugler creation that accentuated her waist to the extreme. Rumors swirled about the intense preparations behind the scenes, including reports of grueling workouts and custom corsets. Despite the backlash, Kardashian's fashion choices continue to captivate the audiences. With her platinum blonde hair styled in a relaxed mermaid braid and an unexpectedly laid-back gray sweater atop her shimmering corset dress, she exuded confidence on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

While many praised her boldness and described her as "iconic" and "beautiful," others couldn't help but express concern. Comments questioning her comfort and well-being flooded social media feeds, with some observers labeling the look as "totally obscene." One person noted, "Girl, you look in so much pain," while another wondered, "Girl, where are your organs?" A third online observer expressed disapproval of the choice, stating that it is "Totally obscene!"

kim kardashian once again showing up in a look that does nothing but showcase how artificially small she can make her waist pic.twitter.com/pETmkRl7Wo — lacey cencula (@dddrop_the_lace) May 7, 2024

According to experts, prolonged wear of corsets or waist trainers can lead to a myriad of health issues. Difficulty breathing, fainting, digestive problems, and even deformation of the rib cage are among the potential risks. Despite claims of permanent waist reduction, experts debunk the notion, emphasizing that it's merely a temporary illusion. Indeed, this year's Met Gala was a feast for the eyes, showcasing a plethora of bold and striking looks.