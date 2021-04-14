Anthony Fauci Accuses Tucker Carlson Of Spreading 'Crazy Conspiracy Theory'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said in an interview on Wednesday that Fox News host Tucker Carlson is pushing a "crazy conspiracy theory" about coronavirus vaccines.

Earlier this week, Carlson -- who is one of the most popular cable hosts in the United States -- seemed to suggests that COVID-19 vaccines may not be as effective as public health officials claim.

Fauci weighed in on Carlson's comments during an appearance on CNN's New Day, according to The Hill.