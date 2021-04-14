Jessica Simpson Attacked Over Tight Leggings Drugs Ad

Scroll for the photo. Jessica, who has revealed past eczema battles and flare-ups with her third pregnancy, one bringing 2019-born daughter Birdie Mae, posed for a stunning low-key shot, one that also saw her wearing both her Jessica Simpson Style clothing brand, plus monogrammed and knee-high Gucci socks.

Jessica, snapped outdoors, smiling, and flaunting the 100 pounds she dropped after welcoming her third child, opened with safety warnings. She then outlined her own eczema experiences. "Like many of you, I know that life with kids," Simpson began, adding that it was all a juggle.