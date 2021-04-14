Jessica Simpson Attacked Over Tight Leggings Drugs Ad

Jessica Simpson is under fire as Instagram proves unimpressed with her latest pharmaceuticals promo. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and clothing designer yesterday returned for another anti-eczema promotion for drugs giant Pfizer, with the mom of three digging both into her past battles with acne and, as all good promos go, crediting the product she was promoting for her clear skin. Jessica's 5.6 million followers, who tend not to trash her, are now questioning the morals of the entire thing. They're also slamming the clothes.