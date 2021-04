Kourtney Kardashian's new boyfriend and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has added a new piece to his impressive tattoo collection. The rock star paid a sweet tribute to the lady of his heart by getting her name tattooed across his chest.

The revelation was made today by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who posted a photo of her beau's new ink. The upload clocked in nearly 1 million likes in the first hour of going live on the platform, as fans flocked to her page to show their support.