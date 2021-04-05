Trending Stories
'Live' Logs Complaints With Kelly Ripa In Tight Top

Kelly Ripa close up
LiveKellyRyan/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Complaints are coming in fast as Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest appear in a new video posted to the Live! With Kelly and Ryan Instagram. The popular two-some, now forming the most-watched morning talk show co-hosts in America, were back today for some Monday action, with the Easter break broken as the syndicated talk show shared a pre air-time video this morning. Kelly, who was joking that she'd found Ryan's big pink frosting bag in his dressing room - was it hers? - was looking sensational all skin-tight top, but the complaints weren't about the outfit. 

Tough Crowd

Kelly Ripa in a corridor
LiveKellyRyan/Instagram

Scroll for the video. It comes as Kelly makes headlines for being welcomed back onto the show she's co-hosted since 2001, following a week "off" that saw Ryan joined by no less than three guest co-hosts. The former All My Children actress, clearly out to tease 45-year-old Seacrest with her dressing room find, was Little Miss Style Queen as usual. 

Kelly was showing off her super-trim figure in a tight, long-sleeved and dark top, with the blonde also rocking a pleated, leather-effect long skirt.

Scroll For The Video!

Ryan's attempts to deny that the frosting bag was his was met with a clear message from Kelly, who found it in "YOUR dressing room." The two were met with applause on the set as the show took to its caption, writing: "Tune in now!!"

The replies are saying it all. Nobody's complaining about the popular faces, but they are moaning that this is something they've seen before. "Why have there been so many repeats," the top comment reads. "I think because of Idol," one fan replied. See more photos after the video.

'Hello Pre-Taped'

Kelly Ripa backstage with Ryan Seacrest
LiveKellyRyan/Instagram

Users are definitely not in the mood. "Hello pre taped again!!" one stated. As to mentions of Seacrest currently being tied up with hosting American Idol, it didn't seem to do it for one fan, who pointed out that "Both of them are not on Idol!"

"Another repeat," a further fan wrote, adding the world's longest string of thumbs-down emoji. "I turn it off it is pre-taped," was yet another reply. Then again, others were loving the cake segment. More photos below.

Kelly Only Staying Because Of Ryan?

Fall 2020 marked Kelly turning 50, with the ageless star profiled by Parade as she teased a possible exit from Live - Kelly has been "writing" more. She did, however, massively gush about Ryan, saying:

"We’ve been friends for two decades, and I’ve got to tell you he is really such a draw to me there. I just love working with him so much. He makes every day feel like I’m not working and that’s when you know you have a great working relationship.”

