'Live' Logs Complaints With Kelly Ripa In Tight Top

Complaints are coming in fast as Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest appear in a new video posted to the Live! With Kelly and Ryan Instagram. The popular two-some, now forming the most-watched morning talk show co-hosts in America, were back today for some Monday action, with the Easter break broken as the syndicated talk show shared a pre air-time video this morning. Kelly, who was joking that she'd found Ryan's big pink frosting bag in his dressing room - was it hers? - was looking sensational all skin-tight top, but the complaints weren't about the outfit.