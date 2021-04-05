'Live' Logs Complaints With Kelly Ripa In Tight Top

Scroll for the video. It comes as Kelly makes headlines for being welcomed back onto the show she's co-hosted since 2001, following a week "off" that saw Ryan joined by no less than three guest co-hosts. The former All My Children actress, clearly out to tease 45-year-old Seacrest with her dressing room find, was Little Miss Style Queen as usual.

Kelly was showing off her super-trim figure in a tight, long-sleeved and dark top, with the blonde also rocking a pleated, leather-effect long skirt.