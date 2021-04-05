Kate Beckinsale is spending Easter in Canada and appears to be embracing a new and very unusual holiday tradition. The Widow star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a couple of videos in which she could be seen hanging out with the unlikeliest of animals, namely three baby kangaroos.

In her caption, the 47-year-old actress wished fans a "Happy hoppy Easter" and added a kangaroo and bunny emoji.

"Easter bunny hits different in Canada."

While followers fell in love with the post, many were baffled by the uniqueness of the situation and flocked to the comments to marvel at the unconventional sight.

"Ummm what??? Who has a wallaby and a roo in Canada?" said one person.

"I have to ask... but how do you have a kangaroo inside in Canada?" another Instagrammer was curious to know.