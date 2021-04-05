Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Pineapple Bikini For Lizard Cuddles

Entertainment

Demi Rose Cradles Bunny On Her Ample Chest: 'Happy Easter Loves'

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Tight Jeans With 100-Pound Weight Loss

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Karl-Anthony Towns For Robinson, Quickley, Knox & Multiple Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Bring Back Lonzo Ball Instead Of Overpaying Dennis Schroder

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Bottomless For Red-Light Iron Pump

Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates Son Damian's 19th Birthday With Fabulous Swimsuit Pic

ElizabethHurley wears pink lace gown at an event.
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Elizabeth Hurley and her son, Damian Hurley, were huddled together on a boat in an adorable photo shared by The Royals star on her popular Instagram page on Sunday. The offering was a sweet tribute to the gorgeous celebrity's lookalike son, who turned 19 on April 4. 

In the snap, which was a throwback from their travels together, the pair snuggled together as they enjoyed a scenic boat ride in a sun-kissed tropical setting. Both mother and son sported beaming smiles and seemed to be having the time of their lives.  

 

Ageless Beauty

The 55-year-old actress, who recently stripped off all of her clothes to send a message to the British press and shut down the rumors that she and Damian are filming a reality TV show at home, looked effortlessly chic in a plunging leopard-print swimsuit. 

The one-piece tied behind her neck with a bow draping over her shoulder, which added elegance and femininity to the look. Meanwhile, the plummeting neckline was emphasized by a pair of thin straps that traversed the chest line and midriff, accentuating her enviable, age-defying figure. 

 

Two Peas In A Pod

Meanwhile, Damian wore nothing above the waist. He held a colorful blanket in one hand. His other arm was wrapped around his mother, who lovingly leaned her head against his. 

The pair sported stylish sunglasses -- a brown aviator style for Elizabeth and dark ones with blue frames for Damian. Both wore their hair down and parted in the middle, looking like two peas in a pod.   

A strip of crystal-clear, turquoise sea stretched behind them, bordered by a sunny coastline strewn with rich vegetation.

Birthday Wishes

The Bedazzled star penned a sweet message for her son in the caption, writing: "Happy 19th Birthday to my beautiful baby @damianhurley1," followed by a trail of hearts.

Plenty of her celebrity friends followed suit, taking to the post's comments section to give Damian all their best.

"Happiest birthday darling D - hope to see you soon," wrote Trinny Woodall.

"Happy birthday to your sweet son!" said Hannah Simone.

"Couldn’t tell who was who!! Both Devine!" chimed in Kirsty Bertarelli.

Damian seemed touched by his mother's loving gesture and expressed his gratitude in the comments.

"I love you favourite [sic] twin [heart emoji] thank you for the best second lockdown birthday ever xxx"

 

Festive In Welly Boots

Damian marked the happy occasion with an Instagram post of his own. He shared a snap of himself in a blooming garden, in which he wore black leisure pants, dark welly boots, and a light-gray top. He was smiling from ear to ear and held his hands behind his back. He posed in front of a bright-red tractor, which stood out among the verdant backdrop.

The picture appeared to be taken at Elizabeth's Herefordshire estate, where the family has spent the majority of the COVID-19 lockdown. 

"IT’S DAMIAN DAY!! happy birthday to meeeeee xxx," the young model captioned the snap, which got a like from his famous mother.   

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Karl-Anthony Towns For Robinson, Quickley, Knox & Multiple Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

April 5, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Bring Back Lonzo Ball Instead Of Overpaying Dennis Schroder

April 5, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Package Centered On Davis Bertans From Wizards For Montrezl Harrell & Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

April 5, 2021

Jed Duggar Compared To Tupperware In Bizarre Wedding Speech

April 5, 2021

Dove Cameron Flaunts Bruises With Upside-Down Flexibility

April 5, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Pineapple Bikini For Lizard Cuddles

April 4, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.