Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates Son Damian's 19th Birthday With Fabulous Swimsuit Pic

Elizabeth Hurley and her son, Damian Hurley, were huddled together on a boat in an adorable photo shared by The Royals star on her popular Instagram page on Sunday. The offering was a sweet tribute to the gorgeous celebrity's lookalike son, who turned 19 on April 4.

In the snap, which was a throwback from their travels together, the pair snuggled together as they enjoyed a scenic boat ride in a sun-kissed tropical setting. Both mother and son sported beaming smiles and seemed to be having the time of their lives.