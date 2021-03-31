Alexandra Daddario Bends Over For Skintight Spandex 'Ritual'

Alexandra Daddario is bending over and going full Warrior II for her morning yoga. The 34-year-old True Detective actress and Baywatch bombshell, making headlines amid the pandemic for her Instagram-posted yoga sessions, was today back to the trusty exercise, showing her 19.4 million followers how it's done. Daddario, who made 2020 headlines for arching her back in a cabin yoga session, was today going with fairly easy moves, ones delivered in tight spandex and barefoot. Check out the workout below.