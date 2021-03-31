Alexandra Daddario Bends Over For Skintight Spandex 'Ritual'

Scroll for the video. It comes as Alexandra chronicles her pandemic via her Instagram, with the star spending large chunks of time in Hawaii as she shoots upcoming project The White Lotus. Seemingly back on mainland U.S. soil, the star updated solo and on a yoga mat while indoors.

Wearing tight black leggings in metallic spandex, plus a loose matching tee, Alexandra was seen on wood floors and using a blue yoga mat for stretches, ones called a "ritual" in the caption.