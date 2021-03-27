Demi Rose Forgets Undies In Dress Without Front

Demi Rose just revisited one of her most brazen dresses to date. The 26-year-old model is today celebrating her birthday, with Rose's 16.1 million Instagram followers waking up to a slew of throwbacks via stories. Posting everything from bikini action to pre-pandemic day outings and glamorous party snaps, Demi shared sweet birthday messages from her nearest and dearest, also including one throwback photo for each kind note. One snap showed the Pretty Little Thing ambassador's famous frontless dress, and it was a no-bra affair from the bikini bombshell. Check it out below.