Kaley Cuoco's Sister Unbuttoned In Open Shower Shirt

Kaley Cuoco's little sister Briana Cuoco is hanging around showers unbuttoned to entertain Instagram. The 32-year-old actress, who joins sister Kaley in HBO Max series "The Flight Attendant," updated her account ahead of the weekend with a little photo dump, even showing some shoot action as she posted both a sexy shower selfie and a gorgeous face shot. Bri, who featured on a 2013 episode of "The Big Bang Theory" and now sees a much wider audience watching her on Kaley's new thriller, is proving mighty popular with her shots. See why below.