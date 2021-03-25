Kaley Cuoco's Sister Unbuttoned In Open Shower Shirt

Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco, Briana, and a friend close up
BrianaCuoco/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco's little sister Briana Cuoco is hanging around showers unbuttoned to entertain Instagram. The 32-year-old actress, who joins sister Kaley in HBO Max series "The Flight Attendant," updated her account ahead of the weekend with a little photo dump, even showing some shoot action as she posted both a sexy shower selfie and a gorgeous face shot. Bri, who featured on a 2013 episode of "The Big Bang Theory" and now sees a much wider audience watching her on Kaley's new thriller, is proving mighty popular with her shots. See why below.

Not Just Kaley

Scroll for the photos. They come as "The Flight Attendant" is renewed for a second season, with 35-year-old Kaley also in the news for graciously losing her Golden Globes nomination this year and celebrating the slight fail in a dress with champagne and while on the floor.

Proving she can make a headline, too, today, Bri updated for her 219,000 followers, opening with a beautiful close-up as she posed in a black button sweater and with two hair strands either side of her face.

See The Shower Shot!

All smiles and getting told she's "SO PRETTY" by fans, Bri then shared poolside footage of herself being filmed, with fans seeing the camera capturing her near striped loungers. There was plenty more to come as "The Voice" alum posted a confident selfie while in high-waisted denim shorts, a sexy cupped black bra, plus a white button-down shirt worn open.

The ordinary setting, showing a tiled shower, also came with a little mirror spray, with Bri writing: "Lil bit of chlo." 

Scroll For Their L.A. Workout!

Bri Cuoco shower selfie
Briana Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley is fresh from actually defending Bri's presence on "The Flight Attendant," slamming suggestions that the sibling situation eased the way.

"My sister got a role, she auditioned on her own. I didn’t even know she was auditioning, by the way," she said. "There's like 20 opinions besides my own... Everyone loved what Bri did, and she actually plays a really pivotal role, so I am thrilled for her and we are living together in Brooklyn like roommates. We've had a blast."

Scroll for the killer abs!

Running Her Own Show

Kaley Cuoco and Bri in outdoor workout
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Bri comes as more than just an actress and singer. The brunette is CEO of her own Cult LA athleisurewear line, one that saw the star slammed last year over prices. Bri stepped up to the plate, explaining that the clothing is made in the U.S. and that sizes, which were also deemed not inclusive enough by some, would broaden once her business does.

Kaley, meanwhile, has been shouting out her Egyptian Magic cream and promising that the brand shout-out wasn't a paid ad.

