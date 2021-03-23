Trending Stories
Chloe Saxon Slays In A Wrap Dress With Daring Neckline

Chloe Saxon wears a printed dress that showcases her curves.
Instagram | Chloe Saxon
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon loves to rock ensembles that showcase her hourglass curves, and her latest steamy post was no different. She thrilled her 934,000 followers with a double update in which she rocked a printed blue dress with a silhouette that accentuated her curves to perfection.

The photos were captured at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London, a luxury hotel, as she included in the geotag. 

In both snaps, she perched on a mustard-colored armchair with a modern lamp glowing in the background and thick drapery adding a sumptuous vibe to the space.

Bombshell In Blue

The look she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she tagged the brand in the first slide as well as in the caption of the post. She also included information on exactly what fans would need to search if they wanted to find the piece for themselves.

The garment was crafted from a printed material that featured an abstract pattern of swirling blues, from a pale blue to a deep navy. The hues looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin and with her dark brunette locks.

Dangerous Curves

The piece had long sleeves that covered her slender arms, and a bit of volume added at the shoulder to make a style statement.

The neckline plunged scandalously low, revealing a serious amount of cleavage. She revealed skin from the hollow of her throat nearly all the way to her belly button, and a few inches below her breasts the garment was twisted in a way that accentuated her slim waist and hourglass shape.

The lower portion of the ensemble had a simple style, with the fabric draping over her shapely hips and thighs.

Anything But Subtle

The hem of the dress skimmed her knees, although it had bunched up slightly as she perched on the armchair. A slit going up one side showed off even more of her toned thigh, and her pose highlighted her legs.

Chloe added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a pair of embellished hoop earrings. She also wore a watch on one hand, a delicate choker necklace, and had a quilted blue leather bag placed on a nearby table that she rested her hand on.

Smoking Hot 

Her long brunette tresses tumbled down her chest in tight curls, and she kept her sultry gaze focused on the camera. She shifted her pose just slightly between the first and second shot, and her fans absolutely loved the update.

"All these pictures are just another level," one fan wrote.

"Wow," another added simply, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chloe rocked a matching set that featured a maxi skirt with a scandalously high slit on one side, and a bandeau top crafted from the same vibrant red fabric.

