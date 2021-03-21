Trending Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Opens Wide In Only Dripping Diamonds

Elizabeth Hurley joyful outdoors
ElizabethHurley/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Elizabeth Hurley is causing a hoopla with her hot flashback, opening wide and fully topless while only in dripping diamonds. The 55-year-old model and "Austin Powers" actress had her 1.9 million Instagram followers hot under the collar this weekend, posting a sizzling old shot that chopped up the look-at-me-at-55 ones regularly making headlines. Shouting out both hair and diamonds, the brunette proved that the jewels are, indeed, a girl's best friend, with the comments section taking no time to throw out the famous quote. Check it out below.

Dripping In 'Em

Elizabeth Hurley in plunging dress
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Liz makes headlines for continuing to rock her skimpy bikinis, ones that have, this year, come with imaginary vacations as the ex to Hugh Grant stays in lock-down during the global pandemic.

Taking it down the old-school route today, the Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder shared a red-hot throwback, all chest and curves as she posed wearing absolutely nothing and opening her mouth as she held a diamond pendant to her lips, also wearing the jewels around her wrist.

See The Photo Below!

Elizabeth Hurley on steps in evening dress
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

The '90s vibes were alive and well from giant bouffant hair as the blue-eyed beauty threw out a sultry gaze, with Liz also sporting the decade's trademark thin eyebrows. A famous photographer was also shouted out as Hurley took to her caption, writing:

"Flashback! When in doubt, try big hair & diamonds ❤️❤️❤️ @ellenvonunwerth"

"Diamonds 💎 are a girls best friend 💎💯," a reply quickly read, with another fan writing: "Very nice. Big Austin Powers crush. I was 15.. ha!!!" See her massive thigh gap after the photo.

Stuns At 55

Elizabeth Hurley oudoors in swimsuit
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Turning back the clock is this star's speciality. Turns out, Liz has her secrets. The Estée Lauder ambassador has revealed

"You need to look after your skin. You need to look after your health. If you want to glow from the inside, you have to be healthy. You have to watch your diet. You have to watch your lifestyle. You have to get enough sleep."

Liz, who enjoys outdoor walks with her dog and has made pandemic headlines for her 47 jars of homemade marmalade, clearly keeps it varied. See more photos below.

Pandemic Marmalades

Elizabeth Hurley in jeans with marmalade
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Liz has made 2021 headlines galore with her quarantine photos, ones that have brought her topless snow globes snowstorm as she was slammed by TV personality Piers Morgan, plus her headline-making marmalade shot. Posing in an unbuttoned top while holding her jars, the star told fans:

"Lockdown has turned me into a demented housewife: 47 jars of marmalade nestling in my larder with more Seville oranges awaiting me 🤷🏻‍♀️."

More recently, Elizabeth has been marking the U.K. Mother's Day, mentioning both her own mom and her status as one to 18-year-old son Damian. 

