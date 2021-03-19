Gymnast Nastia Liukin Arches Back With Dress Blown Up

Trending Stories
Nastia Liukin close up
NastiaLiukin/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is balancing on one leg with her rubber-band back arched while in a dress that's fully blowing up. The 31-year-old former athlete made it flexibility central on her Instagram stories last night, posting for her 1 million followers with a jaw-dropping throwback and reminding her fans that retiring aged just 22 didn't stop the skill-set being one for life. Nastia, who is currently in the news for fronting home retailer Pottery Barn, was going "White Nights" in her ethereal shot - check out the leggy look below.

Stretching Every Which Way

Nastia Liukin outdoor stretch
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Nastia, who has this year defended her "gross skinny chicken legs" as a troll asked to see them in a skinny-shaming comment, was seemingly continuing to clap back at the haters. 

Posing indoors amid rug flooring and swish ceiling chandeliers, the 2008 all-around champion was snapped mid-move, balancing on her right leg with her left one hiked right up behind her, also fully arching her back for a head-thrown finish. Chiffon-like white fabrics forming a sleeveless dress accentuated the goddess vibes.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!

Nastia Liukin bralette selfie
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

All legs, Nastia was seen with her dress' train blown up both in front and behind her, with the night-time snap also affording city high-rise views via a nearby window.

"TITLE: WHITE NIGHTS" appeared in text as Liukin shouted out David Debrin photography. The photo follows ones Liukin has been making headlines for as she chills out poolside while eyeing up a Hot Girl Summer 2021 - Dallas, TX is heating up right now, and so is its gymnast resident. See the pool photo below.

See Her Poolside Shot!

NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Nastia now has many fingers in many pies, not limited to her $55 Celery Green Cream with Volition, annual Nastia Cup, and upcoming Harley & Me dog care brand. The latest comes as the five-time Olympic medalist showcases her gorgeous home and its Pottery Barn interiors. This brought an Architectural Digest feature as Nastia said:

"My team and I, including my [clothing] stylist Gabriella, we talked to them and worked with them to help marry my personal style with my home style."

See her unbuttoned poolside below!

Hot Girl Summer

Nastia Liukin poolside in shorts
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Liukin added: "I would say the style at the home, at least how I read it, is kind of warm with a lot of natural earthy tones throughout. Also fresh and modern; I wanted everything to flow, and as with my style, I wanted it to be timeless."

Showing more skin and bronzing herself just yesterday, Nastia updated eyeing up the summer, going buttercup-yellow in skimpy Daisy Dukes and an open shirt and telling her followers: "Just me visualizing myself at the beach rn."

