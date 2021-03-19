Gymnast Nastia Liukin Arches Back With Dress Blown Up

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is balancing on one leg with her rubber-band back arched while in a dress that's fully blowing up. The 31-year-old former athlete made it flexibility central on her Instagram stories last night, posting for her 1 million followers with a jaw-dropping throwback and reminding her fans that retiring aged just 22 didn't stop the skill-set being one for life. Nastia, who is currently in the news for fronting home retailer Pottery Barn, was going "White Nights" in her ethereal shot - check out the leggy look below.