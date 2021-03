Lakers Bring Back JaVale McGee

Bringing McGee back to Los Angeles would make a lot of sense for the Lakers. He would give them much-needed frontcourt improvement and his return would further solidify their performance on the defensive end of the floor.

When they signed Marc Gasol in 2020 free agency, the Lakers thought that he could provide a major upgrade at the center position. Unfortunately, Gasol has failed to live up to expectations and has been a huge disappointment for Los Angeles.

McGee may doesn't possess Gasol's floor-spacing and passing skills, but he can move faster on the court and is more familiar with Coach Frank Vogel's system.