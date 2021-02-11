Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Sizzles In Gold Chain Bikini To Reveal ‘Tiny Needles’ Secret

The reality star showed skin in a skimpy chain mail number.

Kourtney Kardashian showed some skin on Instagram this week as she revealed the secret to her flawless complexion in a glamorous bikini. In two images shared on February 9, the mom of three opened up about the product she’s been using since April that keeps her looking so youthful.

The 41-year-old looked years younger than her age as she posed for two snaps in a glamorous, sparkly gold bikini that plunged low at the chest. The top didn’t leave much to the imagination and had two sets of chains over her shoulders that fastened behind her neck.

It had another around her super slim torso with two triangles of chain mail style material to cover her modesty. She rocked the same material around her neck.

For the first snap, Kourtney was photographed from the hips up as she wore what appeared to be a brown sarong. She rested on her left elbow and put her hand behind her head while she held the product in her right hand. Her long, brunette hair flowed over her shoulder and down her back, swishing as she moved.

A shower head could be seen behind her as well as wooden panelled walls and several green plants.

In the second image, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star put her left arm up and held a small bottle, which appeared to be serum, in her right hand.

She tagged her lifestyle brand Poosh and explained to her 110.4 million-plus followers in the caption that she had “discovered this skin tool” which she described as “a stamp with tiny needles.”

Kourtney explained that it comes with a special serum that uses the tool to stamp into the skin and said her sister Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner are also big fans.

Plenty of Instagram users shared their thoughts in the comments.

“Beautiful,” one person commented.

“Omg mermaid vibes,” another wrote.

“Beautiful as always,” a third fan commented.

“Wow soo hot,” a fourth comment read with a fire emoji.

The upload was a huge hit. It amassed more than 1.1 million likes and over 5,100 comments.

It came shortly after Kourtney admitted to suffering an “error” when she shared photos of herself in a one-shoulder black PVC bikini earlier this month. The star uploaded three snaps from the beach featuring a unique distorted effect.

In the caption, Kourtney denied editing them and claimed the effect was done by the camera.

“Film error not an edit but i’m into it,” she wrote.