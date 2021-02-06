Serena Williams Stuns In A Purple Metallic Gown With A Daring Slit

Tennis champion Serena Williams wowed her 12.8 million Instagram followers after posting new upload where she modeled a stunning metallic gown with a daringly high leg-slit in a fun boomerang.

The garment featured high silhouette that appeared to take inspiration from the traditional Chinese qipao dress. For example, it had a mockneck curved collar as well as silver buttons down the front. Peek-a-boo details at the buttons offered a glimpse of skin around the pro-athlete’s décolletage.

The gown was a long-sleeved style, and the same peek-a-boo details at the bust were sewn at the shoulders to add further to the sultriness of the look. The sleeves has a slight flare before cinching at her wrists.

The body of the dress was a sheath cut and was well-tailored to Serena’s figure. At the skirt was a daring leg slit, and the tennis star was sure to take advantage of the look by bending her leg and pointing her toe in the fun boomerang.

The color of the dress was a stunning metallic purple which added a major pop of color to the upload. In addition, black piping lined the hem to add some contrast to the garment.

Serena kept the rest of her look simple, with her sole jewelry consisting of three rings. Her hair was a light honey brown color and it was styled into a deep side part and curls that cascaded down past her shoulders. She opted against wearing shoes.

The setting for the post was outside Serena’s glamorous home in Florida, and in the caption for the upload, the sports star delighted in the fact she had earned the cover of Architectural Digest.

Serena posed by angling her body sideways to the camera. She looked out to a point off-frame to give a high-fashion air to the clip. She then playfully struck a pose by bending her leg and extending her arms out while snapping her wrists.

Fans went wild over the new boomerang and awarded the post over 56,000 likes and around 600 comments within the hour.

“Yes Queen!!! Yes!!!” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with several heart-eye faces and fire symbols.

“What a beautiful and vibrant dress!!!!” raved a second.

“Queen in and out of the court, you are amazing,” proclaimed a third.

“You killed this look! Love it sis! Werk,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with several emoji including three hallelujah hands symbols, a number of pink hearts, and the 100 percent sign.

