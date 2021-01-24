Niece Waidhofer Rocks Booty-Less Pants & Flaunts Sideboob In Strappy Lingerie

Niece Waidhofer grabbed the attention of her fans as she flashed her epic curves in a barely there ensemble for her latest Instagram share.

In the eye-popping pic, Niece looked smoking hot as she opted for a pair of booty-less pants. The black bottoms wrapped tightly around her slim waist and curvaceous hips as they showed off her pert derriere in the process. The thong back boasted the daring cutout that exposed her backside as the pants continued to cling to her legs.

She added a strappy lingerie top to the ensemble. The garment featured metal embellishments, and fit snugly around her back and midsection while showing off her muscular back and toned arms. The top exposed much of her sideboob and included feathered wings across the shoulders. She accessorized with a black choker around her neck and a band on her wrist.

Niece posed with her backside toward the camera for the shot. Her back was arched and her hands were over of her head as she stared out of a nearby window. The sunlight came in to illuminate her porcelain skin as she stood with her legs apart and her head tilted. She wore a steamy expression on her face as well.

Her long, dark hair was pulled away from her face in the shot. The locks were styled in voluminous strands that she tied into a ponytail high on top of her head.

Niece’s over 2.8 million follower immediately began to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 21,000 times within the first 22 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also left over 320 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Well let’s face it…not everyone should be wearing them!” one follower said of her pants.

“Your posts always make my day. Stay awesome, and have a great week!” another wrote.

“My queen,” a third social media user gushed.

“I am dying to see the front of this outfit,” a fourth person declared.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to stepping in front of the camera in smoking hot outfits. She’s become known for wearing ensembles such as teeny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, skintight dresses, and more in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Niece recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a black bra and a rope necklace. That post was also a hit among her fans. It’s racked up more than 170,000 likes and over 1,800 comments thus far.