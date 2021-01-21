Jilissa Zoltko Brings The Heat In Sexy Lingerie: ‘Navy Baby’

Hot law student Jilissa Zoltko returned to Instagram with a new smoking-hot update, added to her feed on Wednesday, January 20. The American model’s most recent upload saw her flaunting her insane figure in a navy blue two-piece set that did more revealing than covering up.

Jilissa was snapped inside her apartment in Miami. In the first photo, she sat on the floor in her scanty intimates. She bent her knees with one leg tucked near her body. She raised her left hand close to her shoulder while the other hand rested on her thigh. The babe tilted her head slightly to the side as she gazed at the camera.

A glimpse of her living room was seen in the background, while the windows behind her let in plenty of natural light. The location was spacious and bright — perfect for the photoshoot session.

The second snap showed Jilissa in a similar stance. She spiced things up by tugging at her bottoms to tease her fans more. In the third pic, the bombshell touched her cheek with her right hand as she looked straight into the lens with a smile on her face. The last picture looked like a candid shot. She was caught looking to the side with a big smile that showed her pearly whites.

Jilissa rocked a sexy bra-and-panty combo. The bra featured classic balconette cups made of semi-sheer material with intricate lace patterns. The undergarment had padded cups, and it covered the necessary bits. The piece was snug, and it featured an underwire that pushed up her breasts upward, enhancing her cleavage.

She sported matching panties that were made of the same semi-sheer and lace fabric. They boasted a low cut in the front, which helped accentuate her taut tummy and flat abs. The waistband was made up of thin straps that clung high to her waist, highlighting her hips. The high-cut design exposed plenty of skin along her thighs.

The influencer styled her blond tresses in loose waves, letting the long strands cascade over her shoulders and down her back. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings, a dainty necklace, a bangle, and rings.

Jilissa wrote a short caption, mainly about the color of her intimates. She also shared that the lingerie set came from Boux Avenue by tagging the brand’s Instagram page in the caption and picture.

The newest social media share garnered more than 44,200 likes and over 640 comments in less than a day of going live on the platform. Many of her online supporters dropped messages and compliments about her killer physique.

“Wow, girl. Literally perfection,” a fan commented.

“Stunning! I love your hair in this,” gushed another admirer.