Daisy Marquez Shows Off Killer Figure In Scanty Pink Lace Lingerie By Savage X Fenty

Mexican makeup artist Daisy Marquez sent her 1.6 million Instagram followers into a frenzy on Tuesday, January 19, when she shared a racy new image of herself in a scanty ensemble. You can view that update here.

The 22-year-old internet sensation was photographed in front of a white wall, standing out the most as she struck a sexy pose which drew the eye to her famous figure.

The influencer stood and faced the camera as she popped one hip out to emphasize her curves. She pushed her chest out and had her right hand over her midsection. Her left hand was resting against the wall. Her lips were pursed, and she emitted a sultry vibe, engaging with the camera by staring directly into its lens.

Her long raven-colored hair, which was styled in loose waves, was parted in the middle and pulled back into a half-ponytail. Some side pieces also fell around her face. She wore her stiletto-cut nails long with a nude polish and a modern French tip design.

She flaunted her physique in a minuscule, pink floral lace lingerie set from Savage X Fenty, an undergarment brand founded by singer-songwriter Rihanna in 2018. The bra featured two adjustable shoulder straps, underwire, a rose gold tone X charm, and semi-sheer lace cups which gave way to a massive view of cleavage.

She teamed the intimate top with a pair of matching thong panties, which were mid-rise. The briefs offered just minimal coverage, as they called attention to Daisy’s curvy hips and slim midsection.

She accessorized the outfit with a gold cross necklace and small hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, she tagged Savage X Fenty’s Instagram handle and revealed via a hashtag that she is a brand ambassador for the company.

The post went live less than one day ago and has already amassed more than 124,000 likes, proving to be a huge hit with Daisy’s fans. Hundreds of users also conveyed their admiration for Daisy’s form, her good looks, and her choice of skimpy apparel in the comments section.

“Pink looks so good on you,” one devotee wrote, following the comment with pink heart and heart-eyes emoji.

“OMG you are so beautiful,” a second fan added.

“I wish I was this perfect,” a third admirer asserted.

“You literally look good in every color,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

The model has stunned her fans with breathtaking content in the past. Just a few weeks ago, she shared a smoking-hot post that captured her in a blue bra-and-panty set.