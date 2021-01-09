Analicia Chaves Snaps Sexy Selfies While Wearing A Semi-Sheer Bodysuit & Thigh-High Latex Boots

Instagram hottie Analicia Chaves served up a spicy look in one of her most recent updates, snapping a couple of smoking-hot selfies wherein she went scantily clad and put her curvaceous assets on display. The 31-year-old model was braless underneath a semi-sheer bodysuit that clung tightly to her figure, giving followers plenty to admire as she posed seductively in front of her vanity mirror.

The first snap captured the sizzling brunette in profile, flaunting her taut midriff and curvy thigh while also teasing the rounded shape of her posterior. She put her knee up on the vanity table, giving her audience an eyeful of the thigh-high latex boots she was wearing. A couple of makeup brushes and other accessories could be seen on the tabletop, and a pair of identical peony paintings decorated the wall behind her. The artwork incidentally matched the palette of Analicia’s bodysuit, which was a subtle beige color adorned with black stripes of various widths.

The one-piece boasted an outrageous high cut that fully bared her hip and even teased a glimpse of her stomach. Analicia called attention to the detail by placing her hand just above the deep slit. Only a palm’s length of fabric stretched from that point to her breast, resulting in a seductive look that exposed a generous amount of skin and left the tattoo on her side in full view of her audience.

The model’s perky chest was also emphasized by the form-fitting bodysuit, which had a tame neckline that balanced out the racy look. Its long, fitted sleeves fully covered her arms, although the tattoo on her shoulder was visible through the semi-sheer fabric.

Meanwhile, her eye-popping stiletto boots featured a sexy lace-up panel on the back. The black platform number sported a glossy texture that further drew the eye to her chiseled pin.

Analicia topped off the ensemble with coordinating sunglasses. She added plenty of bling with a shiny wrist watch and a collection of rings on her fingers. She further accessorized with a pale-pink manicure.

The two-part update also included a back view of the outfit, wherein the bombshell showcased her bodacious booty. The pic revealed the thong design of the one-piece, putting her voluptuous buns on show.

Analicia penned a flirty caption for her post and tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of the skin-baring outfit.

Shared with fans January 7, the selfies seemed to have left a lasting impression on many of her 2.1 million followers, garnering more than 79,270 likes to date. In addition, 450-plus comments have poured in from impressed admirers so far, the vast majority raving over her curvaceous figure.

“The baddest woman on the planet,” read one message, trailed by a string of red and purple hearts.

“You’ve outdid [sic] yourself this time,” assured a second Instagram user.

“Dam [sic] you’re Gorgeous.! And your body is SMOKIN’,” chimed in a third person.

“This booty looks delicious you got me speechless,” declared a fourth follower.